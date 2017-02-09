Spartanburg officers ask for help fin...

Spartanburg officers ask for help finding wanted suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WMBF

On a Facebook post on their page, officers state Robert Thomas and Leslie "Nikki" Stanley are wanted for shoplifting enhanced and Stanley is also wanted in Greenville County for a bench warrant. Anyone with information should contact Investigator Gallman at 864-415-2532, the tip line at 864-573-0000, or click here to private message the Spartanburg Police Department Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan 24 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan '17 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec '16 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec '16 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec '16 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC