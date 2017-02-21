South Carolina tourism exceeds $20B for first time
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish announced the milestone Wednesday in Spartanburg during the South Carolina Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel. Parrish says tourism generated $20.2 billion in economic activity statewide in 2015, a 6.1 percent increase over 2014, and the fourth straight year of growth.
