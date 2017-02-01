South Carolina restaurant apologizes for racist help wanted sign
A controversial sign that appeared to single out minorities at a South Carolina restaurant has been causing business issues for its owners. The "help wanted" sign at Kenny's Home Cooking in Spartanburg read, "minorities need not apply" in both Spanish and English at the bottom.
