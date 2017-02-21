South Carolina: Orgs' victories, Prid...

South Carolina: Orgs' victories, Pride pageant

SC Equality and Lambda Legal have announced that a U.S. District Court ruled on Feb. 15 that the state violated the Constitution by denying accurate birth certificates for children of married same-sex couples. The ruling is a victory for Lambda Legal and SC Equality clients Casy and Jacqueline Carson, a married lesbian couple, and their twins, who were issued birth certificates listing only Jacquie, and treating Casy like a legal stranger to her own children, the organizations shared.

