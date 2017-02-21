South Carolina man faces federal char...

South Carolina man faces federal charges after threatening to kill Donald Trump and Barack Obama

23 hrs ago

A South Carolina man will appear in court this week for threatening to take the lives of former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump. A federal grand jury indicted 30-year-old Kipper Ken King of Spartanburg on two counts of making threats on the lives of the President of the United States and the President-elect, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

