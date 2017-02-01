Six named to SMC academic lists -
Dr. Anita K. Bowles, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Development, is pleased to announce the students included on the Spartanburg Methodist Dean's List and President's List for grades earned during the fall 2016 academic semester. The students named to the Dean's List at SMC for the fall 2016 academic semester include four from the Union County area: The students named to the President's List at SMS for the fall 2016 academic semester include two from the Union County area: Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds.
