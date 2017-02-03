Sheriff addresses Rotary Club -
Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club At a recent meeting of the Union Rotary Club Rotarian William Holcombe welcomed Union County Sheriff David Taylor , and his wife, Betty Jo , to the club.Sheriff Taylor addressed Rotarian about Union County's law enforcement statistics for 2016, drug and gang activity in Union County, and Union County Crime Stoppers. The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:15 p.m. at the Union County School District Office Annex, located at 120 Lakeside Drive, Union.
