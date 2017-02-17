Report: Upstate man arrested after string of armed robberies,...
The Spartanburg man connected to a string of armed robberies in the Upstate has been arrested after he was identified by finger prints on the stolen lottery tickets he attempted to cash in, reports state. According to deputies, a break in the suspect's string of convenience store robberies came Sunday after the man attempted to cash some of the stolen lottery tickets he had taken from a previous robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC