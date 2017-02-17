Report: Upstate man arrested after string of armed robberies,...

Report: Upstate man arrested after st...

The Spartanburg man connected to a string of armed robberies in the Upstate has been arrested after he was identified by finger prints on the stolen lottery tickets he attempted to cash in, reports state. According to deputies, a break in the suspect's string of convenience store robberies came Sunday after the man attempted to cash some of the stolen lottery tickets he had taken from a previous robbery.

