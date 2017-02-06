PPG welcomes USC Union interns

Union's Piedmont Physic Garden welcomes Bryana Vaughan and Koby Lee as spring interns working alongside horticulturist Billy McBee to develop the garden and assist with programming, outreach and research for the spring and summer season. Vaughan and Lee will have a broad sampling of experiences researching medical uses of new plantings, compiling the spring newsletter and writing articles for PPG's online blog.

