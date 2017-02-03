Police: Woman cut man's throat, said she's Jesus
SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. - A South Carolina woman is accused of slitting a man's throat, before claiming she controls President Donald Trump and referring to herself as Jesus. Ashley Nicole Bailey, 29, was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Spartanburg, S.C., according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC