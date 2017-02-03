Mid-Carolina Middle named School to Watch -
Mid-Carolina Middle School in Newberry School District is one of three schools that received initial South Carolina Schools to Watch designation for 2017. Chapin Middle School in Lexington/Richland School District Five and Crayton Middle School in Richland School District One are the other two.
