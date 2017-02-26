Man arrested in SC wanted in Massachu...

Man arrested in SC wanted in Massachusetts double murder

Topics on the agenda include a discussion of state graduation and dropout rates for the 2015-16 academic year and the next-generation MCAS e SPARTANBURG, S.C. - South Carolina authorities say they approached a panhandler begging for money and discovered he's wanted for a Massachusetts double murder. Multiple media organizations report that the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Wes Cameron Doughty on Friday in Boiling Springs.

