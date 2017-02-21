Lockhart Power earmarks $140,000

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power Lockhart Power Chief Operating Officer Bryan Stone and Lockhart Power Senior Manager Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker present Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Allen Smith with a check to fund road enhancements at Tyger River Industrial Park - North in Spartanburg County. Lockhart Power has allocated a total of $140,000 utility license tax credit funds for road enhancements at industrial parks in both Spartanburg and Union counties.

