Lockhart Power earmarks $140,000 -
Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power Lockhart Power Chief Operating Officer Bryan Stone and Lockhart Power Senior Manager Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker present Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Allen Smith with a check to fund road enhancements at Tyger River Industrial Park - North in Spartanburg County. Lockhart Power has allocated a total of $140,000 utility license tax credit funds for road enhancements at industrial parks in both Spartanburg and Union counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC