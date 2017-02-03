Kala Brown to appear on Dr. Phil in f...

Kala Brown to appear on Dr. Phil in first interview Read Story Elizabeth LaFleur, Greenville News

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Brown, 30, was found chained up in a storage container on Spartanburg County property owned by Todd Kohlhepp. Brown had been missing for more than two months along with her boyfriend Charlie Carver, whose remains were found on the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan 24 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec '16 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec '16 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec '16 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,722 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC