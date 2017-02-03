Kala Brown to appear on Dr. Phil in first interview Read Story Elizabeth LaFleur, Greenville News
Brown, 30, was found chained up in a storage container on Spartanburg County property owned by Todd Kohlhepp. Brown had been missing for more than two months along with her boyfriend Charlie Carver, whose remains were found on the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC