Group eyes SC animal park after NC zo...

Group eyes SC animal park after NC zoo shut down

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: South Carolina Lawyers Weekly

After shutting down a roadside zoo north of the border, the Animal Legal Defense Fund has turned its attention to the Hollywild Animal Park near Spartanburg, where a chimp named Archie and dozens of other animals died in an electrical fire two years ago. Before his death, Archie had been transferred to Hollywild from the King ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Sun Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan '17 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec '16 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec '16 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec '16 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC