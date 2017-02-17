Greater than human understanding -

Greater than human understanding -

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times The spoken word and the written word are how human beings communicate, how we express ourselves, and, in the case of the written word, how we preserve our insights, ideas, views, and histories for posterity. We have also developed technology that enables us to record and preserve for posterity the spoken word and we have also developed technology that enables us to preserve the sights of the world around us and the images that have their origins in our imagination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan 24 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan '17 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec '16 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec '16 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec '16 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC