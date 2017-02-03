Deputies: Two arrested, one suspect sought after Pacolet armed robbery
Sheriff David Taylor of the Union County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are behind bars and another on the run after an armed robbery in Union County this week. Taylor says deputies responded to an armed robbery at a home on Wild Turkey Lane int he Pacolet Community around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
