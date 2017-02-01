Deputies: 3 arrested after investigat...

Deputies: 3 arrested after investigation into child sex assault

Spartanburg County deputies said three suspects have been arrested after an investigation that stemmed from claims that an 8-year-old girl had been sexually abused. Deputies said the victim's father filed a report in August that the boyfriend of a family member has forced the young girl to perform a sexual act.

