Deep Winter Blues set for Hagood Mill Historic Site -
Throughout the 1920's and 1930's the streets of Laurens, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson counties reverberated with the music of bluesmen, street preachers and buskers all strolling enthusiastically with their tin cups extended. Many of these musicians became famous on the streets of New York City during the folk revival of the 1950's and 1960's.
