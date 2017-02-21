Deaton is Teacher of the Year -
Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Jennifer Deaton has been named Sims Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2017. She has been teaching middle school math for the past 17 years and is in her second year as a teacher at Sims.
