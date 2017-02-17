Coroner identifies 18-year-old woman ...

Coroner identifies 18-year-old woman pronounced dead at Spartanburg hospital Saturday morning

The coroner has identified an 18-year-old Upstate woman who was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Saturday morning. Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger says a death investigation began after his office was called to the hospital regarding "the death of an 18-year-old female pronounced dead at the emergency center" around 4:30 a.m. The coroner says that information received from the Sheriff's Office forensics department revealed that the young woman was transported in a personal vehicle to Tyger River Fire Department from the residence where she stayed with her boyfriend, about 150 yards from the fire department.

