Coroner identifies 18-year-old woman pronounced dead at Spartanburg hospital Saturday morning

The coroner has identified an 18-year-old Upstate woman who was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Saturday morning. Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger says a death investigation began after his office was called to the hospital regarding "the death of an 18-year-old female pronounced dead at the emergency center" around 4:30 a.m. The coroner says that information received from the Sheriff's Office forensics department revealed that the young woman was transported in a personal vehicle to Tyger River Fire Department from the residence where she stayed with her boyfriend, about 150 yards from the fire department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.