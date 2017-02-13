BMW could shift cars to avoid tariff

BMW could conceivably shift some car production from Germany to its crossover plant in Spartanburg, S.C., if President Donald Trump follows through on threats to erect high barriers to trade. Speaking on the sidelines of a symposium in Germany this month, CEO Harald Krueger said Spartanburg would be preferable to building a facility in the U.S. where BMW could reassemble completely knocked-down cars such as the 5-series sedan.

