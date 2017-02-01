BMW Ceo Pleads for Free Trade After Trump Border Tariff Threat an hour ago
BMW AG Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger defended the importance of free trade, responding to recent remarks by U.S. president Donald Trump suggesting he'll push for tariffs to protect American jobs. "As a global company we're present on all important markets," Krueger said at an industry conference in Bochum, Germany.
