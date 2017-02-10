AFL Receives Interface, Hardware Patents
Ultrafast Fiber Laser Opens Doors for Additive Manufacturing Femtosecond lasers have long been a workhorse in subtractive manufacturing, prized for their unique ability to athermally ablate materials. They are commonly used in surface structuring,... The Long Wave Infrared Camera Market Heats Up Long Wavelength Infrared cameras are the most commonly used IR cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Photonics Spectra.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC