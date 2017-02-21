9 Things We Learned About Friendship ...

9 Things We Learned About Friendship From Shag

The film came out in 1989, but was set in the early 1960s when JFK was in office, the world was a more innocent place, and the beach towns held dance competitions on the weekends. Shag starred Phoebe Cates, Bridget Fonda, Annabeth Gish, and Paige Hannah as four friends from good homes in Spartanburg, S.C., who ditch a staid weekend touring homes in Fort Sumter, for a weekend of fun at Myrtle Beach, as a last gasp of teenage fun before adulthood sets in.

