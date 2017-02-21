9 Things We Learned About Friendship From Shag
The film came out in 1989, but was set in the early 1960s when JFK was in office, the world was a more innocent place, and the beach towns held dance competitions on the weekends. Shag starred Phoebe Cates, Bridget Fonda, Annabeth Gish, and Paige Hannah as four friends from good homes in Spartanburg, S.C., who ditch a staid weekend touring homes in Fort Sumter, for a weekend of fun at Myrtle Beach, as a last gasp of teenage fun before adulthood sets in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC