$1.85M settlement in nursing home neglect case
A wrongful death suit against a nursing home in Aiken has settled for $1.85 million - which is believed to be the highest pretrial settlement in this type of case in South Carolina history, according to an attorney for the plaintiff, Gary Poliakoff. Poliakoff and his law partner, Ray Mullman of Poliakoff & Associates in Spartanburg, ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC