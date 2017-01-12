Warrants: Upstate man wanted in NY for criminal sale of firearm arrested in Spartanburg
Reports say that a fugitive with warrants in New York for the criminal sale of firearm has been arrested here in the Upstate. Dondrell Tavoris Cheeks, 27, of Spartanburg was arrested Wednesday in his hometown.
