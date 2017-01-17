Upstate SC to count homeless neighbors

Upstate SC to count homeless neighbors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GwdToday.com

Greenwood County Soup Kitchen- 1-26-17 @ 10:30 AM-12:00 PM and 1-30-17 @ 10:30 AM-12:00 PM Community Event with Self Health Express Bus, Meg's House, Pathway House, and United Housing Connections Intake and Referral on 9-26-17 from 9-12 at the United Center for Community Care in the Monsanto Gym and parking lot behind the Food Bank Beginning on January 25 and continuing through January 31, the Upstate Continuum of Care a local consortium of housing agencies, service providers, and governmental units committed to ending homelessness in the Upstate of South Carolina will conduct a census of individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec 31 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec 28 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec '16 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
Where to buy spice Nov '16 Smoker 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC