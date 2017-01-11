The Judge and the Clerks of Court -
The Union Times Judge John C. Hayes III poses with Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson and her predecessor as Clerk of Court, June Miller , for a picture following the Jan. 3 swearing-in of the newly-elected and newly-reelected officials of Union County. Lawson was one of six county officials sworn-in by Hayes during the ceremony which was held in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.
