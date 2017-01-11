The Judge and the Clerks of Court

The Union Times Judge John C. Hayes III poses with Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson and her predecessor as Clerk of Court, June Miller , for a picture following the Jan. 3 swearing-in of the newly-elected and newly-reelected officials of Union County. Lawson was one of six county officials sworn-in by Hayes during the ceremony which was held in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

