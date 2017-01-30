The Agenda: Refugee order sparks S.C. rallies; Narcan use way up; DOT wants to sure up rural roads
Crowd of 100 or so singing "We Shall Overcome." #chsnews pic.twitter.com/SAnewQcqqP In S.C., President Donald Trump's refugee ban put in place late Friday caused a Clemson engineering PhD graduate to be stranded in Dubai after she rushed to leave her family in Iran when she heard about the impending ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan 24
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Free baby girl
|80
|GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Nett
|6
|The Midnight Sun (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|TheRealCJ
|20
|S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|black history
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC