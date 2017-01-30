The Agenda: Refugee order sparks S.C....

The Agenda: Refugee order sparks S.C. rallies; Narcan use way up; DOT wants to sure up rural roads

Monday Read more: Charleston City Paper

Crowd of 100 or so singing "We Shall Overcome." #chsnews pic.twitter.com/SAnewQcqqP In S.C., President Donald Trump's refugee ban put in place late Friday caused a Clemson engineering PhD graduate to be stranded in Dubai after she rushed to leave her family in Iran when she heard about the impending ban.

