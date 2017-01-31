Slovenia's tourism booms thanks in part to Melania Trump

In this file photo dated Aug. 12, 2016, a group of tourists drink beer on the banks of a waterway in central Ljubljana, Slovenia, transformed into a lively and picturesque city filled with restaurants, cafes and night clubs packed with foreigners. The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

