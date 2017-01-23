Report: Convicted felon arrested on multiple drugs, weapons charges...

A convicted felon is behind bars after being charged with several drug and weapons offenses in Spartanburg County, according to Spartanburg Deputies. Deputies say 37-year-old Steven Dewayne Medford of Rutherfordton, NC was given several charges including: simple possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 2 narcotic, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and methamphetamine trafficking.

