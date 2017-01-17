Police: Man arrested after an armed shoe theft
Spartanburg police said a man was robbed at gun point on Spinx on W.O. Ezell Boulevard, where they said he agreed to meet the suspect to sell him shoes. Police said the victim stated he put shoes for sale on a website and the subject, later identified as Dashon Pitts, contacted the victim.
