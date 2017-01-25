Plans on hold for Bass Pro Shops location in Spartanburg Co.
In a statement released Tuesday, the company said, "Plans have been placed on hold since we initially announced this location. Like all retailers, we are assessing the way our customers want to interact with us and remain dedicated to serving outdoor enthusiasts in the region."
