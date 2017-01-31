New chemical plant bringing jobs to Spartanburg Co.
Governor Henry McMaster said the company specializes in research and development of advanced materials including rare earth powders, alumnia materials and aqueous solutions PIDC plans to move into two buildings in the 5000 block of North Blackstock Road, bringing $13 million in capital investment and 53 jobs over five years.
