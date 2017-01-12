Manhunt underway in Spartanburg Co. a...

Manhunt underway in Spartanburg Co. after driver fled Polk Co. traffic stop

Dispatchers said that deputies and officers from both North Carolina and South Carolina were searching for a man who fled an attempted traffic stop Friday night. The driver of the vehicle that was stopped reportedly took off and headed across the state line into a wooded area in Spartanburg County, S.C. near Red Radford Road in Campobello.

