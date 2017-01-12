Livestock producers offered help -

Livestock producers offered help -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Union Daily Times

Producers in Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee Counties are eligible to apply for 2016 Livestock Forage Disaster Program benefits on improved pastures according to Glenn Thomas, County Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency Spartanburg/Union/Cherokee Office. A press released issued by the office announcing the eligibility of livestock producers for the assistance states that the LFP provides compensation to eligible commercial livestock producers who suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec 31 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec 28 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec 18 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
Where to buy spice Nov '16 Smoker 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC