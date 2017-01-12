Livestock producers offered help -
Producers in Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee Counties are eligible to apply for 2016 Livestock Forage Disaster Program benefits on improved pastures according to Glenn Thomas, County Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency Spartanburg/Union/Cherokee Office. A press released issued by the office announcing the eligibility of livestock producers for the assistance states that the LFP provides compensation to eligible commercial livestock producers who suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
