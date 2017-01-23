Kobelco Usa Continues Commitment to N...

Kobelco Usa Continues Commitment to North American Manufacturing

KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA furthers its dedication to the North American market with the expansion of its US manufacturing team. The KOBELCO production facility in Spartanburg, SC made several new hires in all operational areas including fabrication, paint, assembly and warehouse.

