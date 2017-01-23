Hydrogen refueling stations for cars ...

Hydrogen refueling stations for cars to reach 5,000 by 2032

Refueling stations that would support a burgeoning hydrogen fuel-cell industry are on the rise and should reach nearly 5,000 by 2032, according to a new report. The research report from Washington-based Information Trends indicates that hydrogen fuel station deployment in major markets is in full swing, bolstering prospects for large-scale consumer adoption fuel cell vehicles .

