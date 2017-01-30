Former WIS anchor among 6 inducted in...

Former WIS anchor among 6 inducted into Richland One Hall of Fame

Former WIS anchor Craig Melvin is among six people Richland School District One is inducting into its hall of fame Saturday night. Craig Melvin, now an anchor with NBC News, is among the inductees.

