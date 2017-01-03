Fire officials: 16 passengers safe af...

Fire officials: 16 passengers safe after bus catches fire along I-85N

Captain Scott Harris of the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said the incident occurred on I-85N at at the Hwy 14 exit route near mile marker 56 in Spartanburg. Thanks to a collaborative effort between the Pelham-Batesville and Boiling Springs Fire Department, 16 passengers were evacuated from the bus and able to get to safety.

