Fire Chief: One flown to burn center,...

Fire Chief: One flown to burn center, three sent to hospital after Spartanburg Co. house fire

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: WMBF

The Boiling Springs Fire District Chief Scott Miller said one person was flown to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta and three other people went to the hospital by ambulance after a fire broke out at a home in Spartanburg County. "I don't know the status of their injuries right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan 24 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec 31 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec '16 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec '16 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC