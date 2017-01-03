Donald Trump's Cronyism and Authorita...

Donald Trump's Cronyism and Authoritarianism on Full Display in Twitter Attack on GM

Trump's attack on General Motors is factually wrong, economically illiterate, and another example of how he bullies companies to do his will. Donald Trump has not yet taken the oath of office, but he's again overstepping the limits of presidential authority by bullying more American companies for shipping jobs to other counties.

