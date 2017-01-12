Developers file plans for open-air restaurant in downtown Spartanburg

Developers have submitted plans for a new open-air restaurant in downtown Spartanburg to the city's Design Review Board, according to Geordy Johnson with Johnson Development Associates. Developers want to turn a vacant lot on East Main Street, right behind Sparkle City Mini Putt, into an eatery with outdoor seating, a stage, a bar, spaces for table games, drinking rails, a restaurant kitchen with walk-up windows, and a restroom area, per design renderings.

