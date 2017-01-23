Deputies arrest 3 suspects in armed r...

Deputies arrest 3 suspects in armed robberies at 2 Spartanburg Co. stores

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WMBF

The first robbery occurred at the Shell Food Mart on South Blackstock Road around 5:15 a.m. Deputies said two men wearing masks and gloves entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. One was armed with a long gun and the other armed with a pistol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Tue Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec 31 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec 28 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec '16 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,606 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC