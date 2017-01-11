Coroner: Spartanburg man found dead i...

Coroner: Spartanburg man found dead inside home without heat

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

Coroner Charles Clevenger said 85-year-old Frederick Harold Sparnell Jr. was discovered inside his residence located on the 200 block of South Carolina Avenue without heat. An officer was originally dispatched in regards to a welfare check after the mailman became concerned about the resident and notified a neighbor who then called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Police Corruption in South Carolina (Aug '09) Dec 31 Free baby girl 80
News GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from ... Dec 28 Dr Wu 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Dec 18 Nett 6
The Midnight Sun (Mar '10) Dec '16 TheRealCJ 20
News S.C. lawmaker fears McCain wants to politicize ... (Dec '05) Nov '16 black history 2
Where to buy spice Nov '16 Smoker 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC