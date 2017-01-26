BREC to hold blood drive Feb. 24 -
Broad River Electric Cooperative will hold a blood drive called "Power for Pints" on Friday, February 24 at the Upstate Family Resource Center in Boiling Springs, SC. A Blood Connection mobile unit will be in the parking lot, located at 1850 Old Furnace Road, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. As an added incentive, Broad River Electric Cooperative will credit any member's balance $5 for a donation that day.
