BREC to hold blood drive Feb. 24

Broad River Electric Cooperative will hold a blood drive called "Power for Pints" on Friday, February 24 at the Upstate Family Resource Center in Boiling Springs, SC. A Blood Connection mobile unit will be in the parking lot, located at 1850 Old Furnace Road, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. As an added incentive, Broad River Electric Cooperative will credit any member's balance $5 for a donation that day.

