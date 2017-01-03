BREC breaks ground on Community Solar

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Cary Johnson , Gerry Fleming, Kevin Moss , Dewitt McCraw , Bill Peeler , Anita Whitney , Rob Hochstetler , Terry Mallard , Norris Fowler , DeCole Gallman , Wayne West , Mark Patterson , Bobby Foster , Mike Couick , and Paula Feuerbacher break ground Friday for the new 150 KW Community Solar array that will be built in Gaffney. GAFFNEY - Broad River Electric took a break from preparing for Friday's winter storm to begin a project pointed toward the sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.