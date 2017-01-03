BMW shows off new 5-series sedan at Detroit auto show, it's 'second home'

Calling the U.S. market "our second home," German automaker BMW introduced its new 5-Series of luxury sedans at the North American International Auto Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Pitched as a "business athlete," the new model is lighter and contains more automated driving features than BMW's previous 5-Series. The "all-new" version also features adaptive LED headlights, fatigue and focus alerts and 18-inch, double-spoke wheels.

