BMW, MINI bring back enhanced driving training to the US

The recent push towards autonomous cars, whether full or partial, doesn't really excuse humans who don't know the basics of safe driving. In order to help better train the drivers of tomorrow, and, at the same time, give them a taste of the exhilarating experience of driving a BMW car, BMW and sibling company MINI have launched a joint Driving Experience program, offering training courses for drivers of different ages and bents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SlashGear.com.